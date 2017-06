SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Monday, with the Straits Times Index rising 0.46 per cent or 14.82 points to 3,246.26.

At 9.08am, Some 78.2 million shares worth S$79.4 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 120 to 54.

Among the top active stocks were DBS and UOB, which gained 21 cents and 18 cents respectively.