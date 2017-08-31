You are here

Singapore shares open 0.6% up on Thursday

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 09:12
SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.6 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 18.89 points to 3,284.15 as at 9.03am.

This came on the back of US stocks rising overnight as the US registered a stronger-than-expected economic growth of 3 per cent, outweighing concerns about escalating tensions with North Korea, and uncertainty in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

On the Singapore bourse, about 221.1 million shares worth S$384 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.74 per share.

The most actively traded counter was YZJ Shipbuilding SG, which fell S$0.085 to S$1.540 with 152.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Golden Agri-Resources and Singtel.

Gainers outnumbered losers 84 to 31.

Elsewhere, Japan's Topix rose 0.5 per cent as at 9.36am Tokyo time, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.3 per cent. South Korea's Kospi was little changed, while futures on the Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent, Bloomberg reported.

