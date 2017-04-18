Singapore shares open 0.63% up on Tuesday

SINGAPORE share prices rebounded on Tuesday morning as economic and geopolitical woes eased.

The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.63 per cent, or 19.87 points, to 3,158.17 at 9.01am.

Some 41.4 million shares worth S$47.6 million changed hands. Gainers beat losers 120 to 23.

Top early gainers included DBS and UOB, while M1 and CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust were top early losers.

The Financial Times had reported on Monday that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said dollar strength is good over long periods of time, contradicting earlier statements from US President Donald Trump that the greenback was too strong. Mr Mnuchin said that Mr Trump's comments were about the short term.

Bloomberg had reported that the US has received encouraging signs that China will act to pressure Kim Jong Un's regime to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme, but the Trump administration is holding on to military action - alone or with allies - as an option.