You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open 0.63% up on Tuesday

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 09:17
by
soonwl@sph.com.sg@SoonWeilunBT

41209168 - 19_01_2017 - SINGAPORE SGX.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SINGAPORE share prices rebounded on Tuesday morning as economic and geopolitical woes eased.

The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.63 per cent, or 19.87 points, to 3,158.17 at 9.01am.

Some 41.4 million shares worth S$47.6 million changed hands. Gainers beat losers 120 to 23.

Top early gainers included DBS and UOB, while M1 and CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust were top early losers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Financial Times had reported on Monday that US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said dollar strength is good over long periods of time, contradicting earlier statements from US President Donald Trump that the greenback was too strong. Mr Mnuchin said that Mr Trump's comments were about the short term.

Bloomberg had reported that the US has received encouraging signs that China will act to pressure Kim Jong Un's regime to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme, but the Trump administration is holding on to military action - alone or with allies - as an option.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
4 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
5 Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening