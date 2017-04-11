You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open 4.18 points higher on Tuesday

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 09:15
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

sti.jpg
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE shares rose on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 4.18 points or 0.13 per cent to 3,181.45 as at 9.03am. Overnight, Wall Street ended slightly higher as investors prepared for the start of quarterly earnings reports which are expected to be positive.

Top gainers in the early-morning trade included City Developments and Spackman Entertainment Group, which had issued positive profit guidance for the first quarter of 2017 against a loss in the previous corresponding period.

Some 107 million shares worth S$50.6 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 77 to 54.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AG Chambers file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening