Singapore shares open 4.18 points higher on Tuesday

SINGAPORE shares rose on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 4.18 points or 0.13 per cent to 3,181.45 as at 9.03am. Overnight, Wall Street ended slightly higher as investors prepared for the start of quarterly earnings reports which are expected to be positive.

Top gainers in the early-morning trade included City Developments and Spackman Entertainment Group, which had issued positive profit guidance for the first quarter of 2017 against a loss in the previous corresponding period.

Some 107 million shares worth S$50.6 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 77 to 54.