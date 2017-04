SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 7.41 points to 3,167.34 as at 9.05am. Wall Street closed lower overnight as concerns over geopolitical risks weighed on sentiment.

The most active stocks were Singtel, which fell, and DBS and CapitaLand, which rose.

Some 112 million shares worth S$138.2 million changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 70 to 63.