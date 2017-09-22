Singapore shares open a tad lower on Friday

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Friday, with the Straits Times Index down 3.82 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 3,210.0.

This comes after the Federal Reserve's hawkish policy statement, while investors looked to see how Chinese financial markets would react to a downgrade on the country's credit rating.

About 85 million shares worth S$127 million changed hands. Losers outnumbered gainers 81 to 53.

The most actively traded stock was Genting Singapore, which saw more than 2.9 million shares traded flat at S$1.145 a share. Other actives included CapitaLand and Wilmar International.