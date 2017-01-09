You are here
Singapore shares open flat on Monday
Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:11
SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Monday with the Straits Times Index up 1.41 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,964.04 at 9 am.
Some 43 million shares worth S$43.2 million changed hands with gainers beating losers 72 to 38.
Venture, DBS and Singapore Exchange were among the top gainers at the opening bell.
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Stocks
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait