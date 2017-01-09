You are here

Singapore shares open flat on Monday

Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:11
SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Monday with the Straits Times Index up 1.41 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,964.04 at 9 am.

Some 43 million shares worth S$43.2 million changed hands with gainers beating losers 72 to 38.

Venture, DBS and Singapore Exchange were among the top gainers at the opening bell.

