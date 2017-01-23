You are here
Singapore shares open flat on Monday
Monday, January 23, 2017 - 09:26
SINGAPORE share prices opened flat on Monday, with the Straits Times Index up 0.39 points to 3,011.47 at 9.02am.
Volume was 136.8 million shares worth S$60.7 million. Gainers outnumbered losers 94 to 28.
