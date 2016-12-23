You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open flat on Thursday

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 09:29
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

38888569 - 28_06_2016 - SINGAPORE EXCHANGE.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SINGAPORE shares opened flat on Thursday at 2,900.91 points, down 0.79 point or 0.03 per cent as US stocks lost ground overnight.

Some 33.4 million shares worth S$40.6 million changed hands with losers outnumbering gainers 60 to 34.

In a sign that investors were taking a step back from the Trump rally, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 0.16 per cent on Wednesday to end at 19,941.96 points.

Buoyed by the pro-business stance of President-elect Donald Trump, the market was seen as cooling off as it waited for the delivery of his policies during his first 100 days in office.

Oil prices finished lower after the US Energy Information Administration released indications of an increase in the US crude inventory.

West Texas Intermediate futures for delivery in February fell 81 cents or 1.5 per cent to US$52.49. February Brent crude futures declined 89 cents or 1.6 per cent to US$54.46.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening