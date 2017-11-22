You are here
Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday
Tue, Nov 21, 2017 - 9:06 AM
SINGAPORE shares opened unchanged on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 7.57 points or 0.22 per cent to 3,394.16 as at 9am.
About 41.9 million shares worth S$53.1 million in total changed hands.
Among the most active counters were New Wave, ThaiBev and Chinese Global.
Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 40.
