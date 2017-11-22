Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday

SINGAPORE shares opened unchanged on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index up 7.57 points or 0.22 per cent to 3,394.16 as at 9am.

About 41.9 million shares worth S$53.1 million in total changed hands.

Among the most active counters were New Wave, ThaiBev and Chinese Global.

Gainers outnumbered losers 68 to 40.