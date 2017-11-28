You are here
Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday
SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.35 point to 3,436.01 as at 9.03am.
About 94.2 million shares worth S$48.1 million in total changed hands.
The most actively traded counter was MDR, which was flat at S$0.004 with 30.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Addvalue Tech with 10.2 million shares trading at S$0.042 per share, and QT Vascular with 10 million shares at S$0.011 per share.
Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 49.
The index's open followed world stocks, which mostly fell Monday on weakness in petroleum-linked equities and as a strong euro weighed on European bourses.
Equity markets in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo all fell, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreated from records in the US.