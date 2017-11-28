Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday

SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index retreating 0.35 point to 3,436.01 as at 9.03am.

About 94.2 million shares worth S$48.1 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded counter was MDR, which was flat at S$0.004 with 30.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Addvalue Tech with 10.2 million shares trading at S$0.042 per share, and QT Vascular with 10 million shares at S$0.011 per share.

Gainers outnumbered losers 69 to 49.

The index's open followed world stocks, which mostly fell Monday on weakness in petroleum-linked equities and as a strong euro weighed on European bourses.

Equity markets in London, Paris, Frankfurt and Tokyo all fell, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq retreated from records in the US.