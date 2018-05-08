You are here

Singapore shares open flat on Tuesday; STI down 0.03%

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 9:26 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened flat on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index falling 1.18 points or 0.03 per cent to 3,531.68 as at 9.04 am.

About 140.6 million shares worth S$84.3 million in total changed hands.

Among actively traded counters, APAC Strategic was trading flat at S$0.003 apiece with 10 million shares changing hands, and Ezion at S$0.110 a share, up S$0.002 or 1.85 per cent with 2.26 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS at S$29, up S$0.03 or 0.1 per cent, and OCBC Bank at S$13.08, down S$0.09 or 0.68 per cent. CapitaLand was also down S$0.08, or 2.14 per cent, at S$3.66.

Gainers outnumbered losers 70 to 52, or about four up for every three down.

In US stocks, Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by Apple's sixth straight day of gains and by a surge in oil prices to their highest since 2014. The S&P energy index ended 0.18 per cent higher on Monday night, although it surrendered earlier stronger gains after US President Donald Trump tweeted that on Tuesday he would announce his decision on whether to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.

Elsewhere, Tokyo stocks opened mixed on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index down 0.06 per cent or 13.87 points to 22,453.29 while the broader Topix index was up 0.11 per cent or 1.97 points at 1,775.15, according to AFP reporting.

