Singapore shares open flat on Wednesday; STI down 0.46 point

Wed, Mar 21, 2018
SINGAPORE shares opened almost unchanged on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.46 point to 3,512.85 as at 9.05am.
About 64 million shares worth S$76 million in total changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 41.

The most actively traded stock was IPCO International, which traded at S$0.003 with 17 million shares changing hands.

The second-most active counter, Noble Group, saw 9.8 million shares traded, with its shares down 15.3 per cent to S$0.094.

Active index stocks included DBS, down S$0.1 or 0.4 per cent at S$27.97; and UOB shares trading down S$0.06 or 0.2 per cent at S$28.04.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.5 per cent to 24,727.27. The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent to 2,716.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 per cent to 7,364.30.

In regional markets, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3 per cent while South Korea's Kospi was up 0.42 per cent. Japanese markets were closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

