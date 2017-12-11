Singapore shares open higher on Monday

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
SINGAPORE shares opened higher on Monday morning following a rally in US stocks last Friday.
By 9.08 am, the benchmark Straits Times Index edged up 13.08 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 3,437.72.
Some 67.3 million shares worth S$126.8 million changed hands while gainers outnumbered losers 93 to 50.
Gainers straight-out-the gate included the three local banks, City Developments and ComfortDelGro.
