Singapore shares open higher on Thursday; STI rises 0.4% to 3,523.83

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index moving up 0.36 per cent, or 12.7 points, to 3,523.83 as at 9am.

About 40.3 million shares worth S$64 million in total had changed hands as at 9.01am, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.59 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which stayed flat at S$1.12 with 5.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings and SingTel.

Gainers outnumbered losers 86 to 32, or about eight stocks up for every three down.