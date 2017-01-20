You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Friday

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 09:07
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

39127451 - 19_07_2016 - pixsgx.jpg
ST PHOTO

SINGAPORE share prices opened lower on Friday with the Straits Times Index down 1.27 points to 3,006.95.

Volume was 28.2 million shares worth S$28.9 million.

Gainers outnumbered losers 44 to 41.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Surbana axes 50 'poor performers'; MOM in talks with unions
2 Developers to keep playing quantum price game this year
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 Singapore's macro fundamentals are sound, will weather storms: MAS's Ravi Menon
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening