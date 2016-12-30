You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 09:22
by
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

39127467 - 19_07_2016 - pixsgx.jpg
ST PHOTO

SINGAPORE shares opened lower on Thursday with the Straits Times Index down 18.13 points, or 0.63 per cent, to 2,880.17 at 9.09 am.

Some 63.1 million shares worth S$54.6 million changed hands with losers outnumbering gainers 93 to 33.

Index heavyweight DBS Bank and Singtel led the decline, shedding S$0.11 and S$0.03 respectively to S$17.36 and S$3.65.

US equities slid and the greenback held close to its strongest level in more than a decade while oil dropped from its highest close in 17 months, Bloomberg reported.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.84 per cent or 18.96 points to 2,249.92 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 111.36 points to 19,833.68.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 AusGroup flags potential event of default
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening