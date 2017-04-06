You are here
Singapore shares open lower on Thursday
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 09:07
SINGAPORE share prices opened lower on Thursday with the Straits Times Index down 8.95 points to 3,167.6.
Some 98.1 million shares worth S$57 million were traded as at 9am. Losers outnumbered gainers 70 to 62.
