Singapore shares open lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.1 per cent lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 3.5 points to 3,226.86 as at 9.03am.

About 69 million shares worth S$81 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.18 per share.

The most actively traded stock was Rowsley, which fell S$0.002 to S$0.125 with 16.7 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Singtel and CapitaLand.

Gainers outnumbered losers 54 to 46.

Regional markets such as the Topix index fluctuated as of 9.07am Tokyo time while South Korea's Kospi index was little changed. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2 per cent, Bloomberg reported.