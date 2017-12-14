Singapore shares open lower on Thursday

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index trimming 6.65 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 3,462.12 as at 9.02am.

This came as the S&P 500 ended lower overnight and the Dow Jones nabbed a record close after the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.

On the Singapore bourse, about 52.4 million shares worth S$77.4 million changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 60 to 42.

Active stocks included Magnus Energy, which was flat at 0.1 Singapore cent with 10.6 million shares changing hands, and GSS Energy which gained 14.1 per cent to 17.6 Singapore cents with 6.99 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks were UOB which lost 0.34 per cent to S$26.70, and OCBC Bank which lost about 0.4 per cent to trade at S$12.54 per share.