You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares open lower on Thursday; STI down 0.6%

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 9:25 AM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index falling 0.6 per cent or 22.03 points to 3,517.38 as at 9.04am.

About 80.1 million shares worth S$161.2 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$2.01 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Genting Singapore, which fell one Singapore cent to S$1.11 with 10.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Spackman and Cosco Shipping.

Among active index shares, DBS Group Holdings was trading at S$28.83, down 29 Singapore cents, or one per cent, and UOB, trading at S$28.63, down by 19 Singapore cents or 0.66 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Losers outnumbered gainers 100 to 56, or about nine down for every five up.

Over on Wall Street, stocks tumbled overnight on Wednesday's close on rising worries the Trump administration's trade policies could ignite a global trade war, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all shedding points.

The US announced on Wednesday it was taking action at the World Trade Organization against Indian export subsidies too, which comes as the White House considers slapping tariffs on Chinese imports.

Tokyo's Nikkei index also fell on similar trade war worries.

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
SME

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

2018-03-15T000842Z_1570398818_RC1AC90B1590_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-COM-RATINGS.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening