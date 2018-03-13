Singapore shares open lower on Tuesday; STI down 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares opened 0.1 per cent lower on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index down 3.77 points to 3,536.42 as at 9.02am after a mixed performance by US shares overnight cooled investor risk appetite in Asia.

About 64 million shares worth S$91 million in total changed hands, as losers pipped gainers 69 to 68.

The most actively traded stock was Nico Steel, which traded at S$0.002 with 56.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Spackman Entertainment and Magnus Energy.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Active index stocks included DBS, up S$0.61 or 2.2 per cent at S$28.74; and UOB shares trading up S$0.73 or 2.6 per cent at S$28.77.

On Wall Street, both the S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Monday as the US tariffs signed into law last week weighed on industrials. Meanwhile, gains in tech stocks boosted the Nasdaq.

In regional markets, Australian shares lost 0.5 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.8 per cent in the early session, Reuters said.