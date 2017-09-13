Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
SINGAPORE shares opened 0.1 per cent lower with the Straits Times Index down 3.83 points to 3,231.86 as at 9.03am on Wednesday.
About 55 million shares worth S$109 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.97 per share.
The most actively traded stock was Jiutian Chemical, which traded at S$0.038 with 8.1 million shares changing hands.
Other actives included Dragon Group International and Rowsley.
Gainers outnumbered losers 77 to 50.
