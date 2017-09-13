You are here

Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 09:15
SINGAPORE shares opened 0.1 per cent lower with the Straits Times Index down 3.83 points to 3,231.86 as at 9.03am on Wednesday.

About 55 million shares worth S$109 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$1.97 per share.

The most actively traded stock was Jiutian Chemical, which traded at S$0.038 with 8.1 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Dragon Group International and Rowsley.

Gainers outnumbered losers 77 to 50.

