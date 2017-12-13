Singapore shares open lower on Wednesday

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the Straits Times Index shedding 2.52 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 3,463.02 as at 9.04am.

This came despite Wall Street performing well overnight with the S&P 500 and Dow closing at record highs on Tuesday as telecoms and financials powered gains.

On the Singapore bourse, about 192.1 million shares worth S$82.6 million changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 84 to 45.

The most actively traded counter was Infinio, which fell 0.1 Singapore cent to 0.2 Singapore cent with 138.1 million shares traded.

Other actives include Midas, which was up 5.22 per cent to 12 Singapore cents with 12.11 million shares exchanging hands, and SingPost which was up 0.79 per cent to S$1.28 with 2.39 million shares traded.