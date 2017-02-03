You are here

Singapore shares open marginally higher on Friday

Friday, February 3, 2017 - 09:17
SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 1.66 points to 3,045.74 as at 9.03am.

The blue-chip index got a slight lift amid subdued starts across Asian bourses ahead of a United States monthly jobs report.

About 105.8 million shares worth S$63 million in total changed hands in the first few minutes, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.60 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Artivision Technologies, which was flat at S$0.024 with 14.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included QT Vascular and Jasper Investments.

Gainers outnumbered losers 85 to 27, or about three up for every one down.

