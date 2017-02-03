Singapore shares open marginally higher on Friday

SINGAPORE stocks opened 0.1 per cent higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index rising 1.66 points to 3,045.74 as at 9.03am.

The blue-chip index got a slight lift amid subdued starts across Asian bourses ahead of a United States monthly jobs report.

About 105.8 million shares worth S$63 million in total changed hands in the first few minutes, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.60 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Artivision Technologies, which was flat at S$0.024 with 14.2 million shares changing hands. Other actives included QT Vascular and Jasper Investments.

Gainers outnumbered losers 85 to 27, or about three up for every one down.