Singapore shares open up on Wednesday

SINGAPORE shares opened 5.25 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 2,916.56 as at 9.02 am on Wednesday, following Wall Street's overnight march towards a new high.

Some 37.3 million shares shares worth S$34.1 million changed hands, with gainers outnumbering losers 64 to 42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 91.56 points or 0.46 per cent at a new all-time high of 19.974.62, just 13 points shy of the 20,000 mark.

Oil prices edged higher with both benchmarks finishing firmer in seven of the last nine sessions. Brent gained 43 US cents or 0.8 per cent to US$55.35. West Texas Intermediate light sweet crude for January delivery was up 11 US cents or 0.2 per cent at US$52.23.