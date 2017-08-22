Singapore shares post fifth straight decline; STI down 0.15% to 3,246.99

SINGAPORE shares fell for the fifth straight session on Monday as the Straits Times Index slipped 0.15 per cent, or five points, to close at 3,246.99.

Losers outnumbered gainers 257 to 179, or 10 down for every seven up. A total of 1.2 billion shares worth S$961.6 million changed hands.

Best World International was a notable mover, gaining 2.1 per cent, or 2.5 Singapore cents, to close at S$1.22 as a positive broker's report and insider buying helped the stock to pull out of a weeklong slide.

Among the index stocks, Thai Beverage Public Co slipped 1.1 per cent, or a penny, to head out at 91.5 Singapore cents. DBS Group Holdings declined by 0.5 per cent, or one cent, to finish at S$20.49.