Singapore shares resume 0.4% lower on Thursday afternoon

Thu, Dec 07, 2017 - 1:11 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed 0.4 per cent lower on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index losing 11.93 points to 3,385.28 as at 1.03pm.

About 713.8 million shares worth S$516.4 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.72 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which fell S$0.01 to S$0.069 with 55.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Jiutian Chemical and Midas.

Losers outnumbered gainers 185 to 132, or about seven down for every five up.

