Singapore shares resume 0.4% lower on Thursday afternoon

SINGAPORE stocks resumed 0.4 per cent lower on Thursday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index losing 11.93 points to 3,385.28 as at 1.03pm.

About 713.8 million shares worth S$516.4 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.72 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Allied Tech, which fell S$0.01 to S$0.069 with 55.6 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Jiutian Chemical and Midas.

Losers outnumbered gainers 185 to 132, or about seven down for every five up.