Singapore shares resume 1% up on Friday afternoon

Fri, Dec 08, 2017 - 1:15 PM
SINGAPORE stocks resumed one per cent higher on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 33.54 points to 3,421.68 as at 1.03pm.

About 749.3 million shares worth S$472 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Midas, which fell S$0.016 to S$0.094 with 64.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included ThaiBev and CSC.

Gainers outnumbered losers 173 to 150, or about eight up for every seven down.

