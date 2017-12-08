Singapore shares resume 1% up on Friday afternoon

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
SINGAPORE stocks resumed one per cent higher on Friday afternoon, with the Straits Times Index gaining 33.54 points to 3,421.68 as at 1.03pm.
About 749.3 million shares worth S$472 million in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.63 per share.
The most actively traded counter was Midas, which fell S$0.016 to S$0.094 with 64.3 million shares changing hands. Other actives included ThaiBev and CSC.
Gainers outnumbered losers 173 to 150, or about eight up for every seven down.
