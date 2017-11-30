You are here

Singapore shares resume down on Thursday afternoon; STI at 3,426.73

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 1:49 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading lower on Thursday with the Straits Times Index at 3,426.73, down 12.26 points as at 1.37pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 239 to 131, with 1.3 billion shares worth S$1.15 billion traded.

The most actively traded counter was No Signboard, which was flat at S$0.32 with 20.79 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Singtel at S$3.73, down by S$0.01 or 0.267 per cent with 14.9 million shares and Golden Agri at S$0.375, down by S$0.005 or 1.32 per cent with 14.9 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Keppel Corp and DBS.

