Singapore shares resume flat on Thursday afternoon; STI at 3,425.93

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading flat on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index down 0.49 points to 3,429.53 as at 1.02pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 233 to 101 as about 1.46 billion shares worth S$457 million in total changed hands.

The most actively traded stock was CWX Global, which traded at S$0.009 with 47.8 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Rowsley and QT Vascular.

Active index stocks included Keppel Corp shares trading up S$0.08 or 1.06 per cent at S$7.61; and DBS Group shares trading at S$0.01 or 0.04 per cent lower at S$24.83.