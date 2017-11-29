Singapore shares resume flat on Wednesday afternoon; STI at 3,441.69

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading flat on Wednesday with the Straits Times Index at 3,441.69, down 0.66 point as at 1.01pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 164 to 155, with 874.1 million shares worth S$448.7 million traded.

The most actively traded counter was Nico Steel, which was flat at S$0.006 with 72.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included AusGroup at S$0.038, up by S$0.001 or 2.7 per cent with 17.3 million shares and Tuan Sing at S$0.44, up by S$0.025 or 6 per cent with 14.4 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included OCBC Bank which was down 0.24 per cent to S$12.27; and DBS, down 0.08 per cent to S$24.63.