Singapore shares resume higher on Friday afternoon; STI at 3,460.36

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 1:24 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading higher on Friday, with the Straits Times Index at 3,460.36, climbing by 26.82 points as at 1.03pm.

Gainers outnumbered losers 186 to 150, with about 1.15 billion shares worth S$692.5 million traded.

The most actively traded counter was New Wave, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.013 with 81.5 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech, which fell S$0.001 to S$0.083 with some 72 million shares traded, and Rowsley, which was trading at S$0.12, up S$0.002 with 30.9 million shares traded.

Top active index stocks included OCBC Bank, trading down by S$0.01 at S$12.44 and DBS, up S$0.36 at S$24.79.

