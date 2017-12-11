You are here

Singapore shares resume higher on Monday afternoon; STI at 3,445.99, up 0.6% on day

Mon, Dec 11, 2017 - 1:18 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading in positive territory on Monday with the Straits Times Index at 3,445.99 as of 1.02pm, up 0.6 per cent or 21.35 points on the day.

About 683 million shares worth S$430 million in total had changed hands as gainers outnumbered losers 177 to 166.

The most actively traded stock was Midas Holdings, which fell S$0.02 to S$0.090 with 58.2 million shares changing hands.

Other actives included Thai Beverage Public Co and CSC Holdings.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, up S$0.39 or 1.6 per cent up at S$24.63; and UOB shares trading at S$0.34 or 1.3 per cent up at S$25.97.

