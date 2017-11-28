You are here

Singapore shares resume higher on Tuesday afternoon; STI at 3,432.54, down 0.1% on day

Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 1:29 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Tuesday with the Straits Times Index at 3,432.54, down 0.1 per cent, or 3.82 points, on the day as at 1.01pm.

Against the benchmark's level of 3,428.67 heading into the mid-day break, the index was marginally higher.

Losers outnumbered gainers 216 to 128, with 913.9 million shares worth S$505.4 million traded.

Among the most active stocks, Ying Li International had gained 6 per cent to 15.9 Singapore cents after 27.9 million shares were traded on the back of its Chongqing project divestment, while Allied Technologies was up 4.41 per cent at 7.1 Singapore cents apiece.

Other active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.09 per cent to S$24.51; and United Overseas Bank which was up 0.74 per cent to S$25.98.

