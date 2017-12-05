You are here

Singapore shares resume higher on Tuesday afternoon; STI at 3,450.19

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 1:21 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading higher on Tuesday, with the Straits Times Index at 3,450.19, climbing by 11.72 points as at 1.03pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 211 to 141, or about three down for every two up, with some 741.6 million shares worth S$443.6 million traded.

The most actively traded counter was No Signboard, which climbed S$0.005 to S$0.305 with 36.26 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Allied Tech, which rose S$0.001 to S$0.081 with some 34.23 million shares traded, and Rowsley, which was trading at S$0.118, down S$0.001 with 28 million shares traded.

Top active index stocks included DBS, trading up by S$0.34 at S$24.94 and Singtel, up S$0.02 at S$3.77 a share.

