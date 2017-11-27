You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore shares resume lower on Monday afternoon; STI at 3,435.66, down 0.19%

Mon, Nov 27, 2017 - 1:23 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Monday after the lunch break, with the Straits Times Index down slightly by 0.19 per cent or 6.49 points to 3,435.66 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 185 to 134, or about seven stocks down for every five up, after 797.5 million shares worth S$371.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Midas Holdings moved up 6.1 per cent or S$0.009 to S$0.157 with 23.2 million shares traded. KrisEnergy advanced one per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.101 with 13.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.28 per cent or S$0.32 to S$24.68; and Singtel, down 0.54 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.67.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171127_AGEFG27_3194530.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

EFG set to emerge from BSI scandal as 5th-largest Swiss bank

BT_20171127_LMXKARAMJITAF11_3194565.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite

BP_foreign_271117_2.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Work permit holders 'must attend settling-in programme'

Most Read

1 Jaguar's Cyber Monday sale sees prices kick off at S$99,000
2 These eco cars are about to get more expensive
3 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
4 Panic reigns as China railway play Midas falls to historic lows
5 Kell Jay Lim
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

w4.jpg
Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore workers fall short in global survey on taking responsibility for upgrading own skills: Randstad

Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB to upskill 900 staff in professional conversional programme

Nov 27, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore services business receipts grow 6.3% in Q3

UnionPay QR code
Nov 27, 2017
Banking & Finance

UnionPay QR code payments to be launched across all six AsiaMalls shopping centres in 2018

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening