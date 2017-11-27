Singapore shares resume lower on Monday afternoon; STI at 3,435.66, down 0.19%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Monday after the lunch break, with the Straits Times Index down slightly by 0.19 per cent or 6.49 points to 3,435.66 as at 1.01pm.

Losers outnumbered gainers 185 to 134, or about seven stocks down for every five up, after 797.5 million shares worth S$371.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Midas Holdings moved up 6.1 per cent or S$0.009 to S$0.157 with 23.2 million shares traded. KrisEnergy advanced one per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.101 with 13.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 1.28 per cent or S$0.32 to S$24.68; and Singtel, down 0.54 per cent or S$0.02 to S$3.67.