Singapore shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory; STI down 0.8%

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 1:32 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory, with the benchmark Straits Times Index down 27.84 points or 0.8 per cent at 3,393.55 at 1.07pm.

This came as most South-east Asian stock markets were in a sea of red on Monday as fears of a full-blown trade war between the US and China continued to rattle global markets.

Losers outpaced gainers 206 to 141. About 770.3 million shares worth S$691.5 million changed hands as at 1.07pm.

Among the most traded stocks by value on Monday were the three local banking stocks, with DBS down 0.34 Singapore cent at S$27.06, OCBC Bank down 0.04 cent at S$3.35 and UOB down 0.33 cent at S$27.07. Singtel was down 0.04 cent at S$3.35.

