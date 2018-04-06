Singapore shares shrug off trade tension to end higher

SINGAPORE shares ended higher on Friday as emboldened investors shrugged off the latest US-China trade conflict as a mere battle of words.

After opening at 3,392.76, the Straits Times Index (STI) ended at 3,442.5, up 36.85 points, or 1.08 per cent, from its previous day's close. Volume doubled from recent days to more than two billion shares, with 197 gainers to 225 losers.

Advancers included HPH Trusts,which climbed almost 6.5 per cent to end at US$0.33; Genting Singapore which rose 5.5 per cent to S$1.14, and Wilmar International which was up almost two per cent at S$3.16.