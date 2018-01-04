Singapore shares surge past 3,500-point mark

SINGAPORE stocks finished 1.1 per cent higher on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index (STI) moving up 36.88 points to 3,501.16.

It was the sixth consecutive day of rises for the index, which was helped by a mid-afternoon push past resistance levels at the 3,470s. The next target is 3,549.85 - the post financial crisis high achieved in 2015.

About 2.63 billion shares worth S$2 billion in total changed hands, which worked out to an average unit price of S$0.76 per share.

The most actively traded counter was Midas, which fell S$0.002 to S$0.157 with 442.4 million shares changing hands. Other actives included Global Logistic and Allied Tech.

Gainers outnumbered losers 272 to 163, or about five up for every three down.