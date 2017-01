SINGAPORE shares fell in early Monday trading following lacklustre performance in the US and European markets last Friday. At 9.27 am, the Straits Times Index was down 0.51 per cent, or 15.44 points, to 3,009.63.

The market was held back by several stocks which fell with Attilan Group (formerly Asiasons Capital) falling by 20 per cent.

Some 757.3 million shares worth S$122.3million changed hands, with losers outnumbering gainers 127 to 83.