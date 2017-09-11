Singapore stocks close mixed

A 120 points jump in the Dow futures, a strong session in Hong Kong and a firm opening for Europe failed to lift the local stock market on Monday. Instead, the Straits Times Index drifted to a 0.05 of a point loss at 3,228.51, although the consolation was that the broad market did manage 214 rises versus 192 falls, excluding warrants.

No reasons could be found for the lethargy here that resulted in low turnover of 1.4 billion units worth S$884.4 million; though for the rally in other markets the explanation was relief that North Korea celebrated its founder's day without fresh missile launches.