Singapore stocks enter afternoon session on higher ground; STI at 3,390.31

Wed, Dec 27, 2017 - 1:10 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Wednesday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,390.31, up 0.36 per cent or 12.15 points on the day as at 1pm.

Against the benchmark's level heading into the midday break, the index was up marginally, by 0.01 per cent or 0.39 point.

Gainers just beat out losers 167 to 113, or three up for every two down, with 571.1 million shares worth S$236.7 million traded.

Among the active stocks, Jiutian Chemical Group entered the afternoon session up 6.7 per cent, or 0.4 Singapore cent, at 6.4 Singapore cents with 46.9 million shares traded. Rowsley gained 2.4 per cent, or 0.3 Singapore cent, to 12.8 Singapore cents with 39.3 million shares traded.

Active blue chips included Keppel Corp, up 0.5 per cent or four Singapore cents, at S$7.33; and DBS Group Holdings, up 0.8 per cent or 19 Singapore cents, at S$24.84.

