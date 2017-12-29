Singapore stocks enter afternoon session on higher ground; STI at 3,403.25

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Friday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,403.25, up 0.1 per cent or 4.15 points on the day as at 1.02pm.

Against the benchmark's level heading into the midday break, the index was up marginally, by 0.03 per cent, or 1.32 points.

Gainers just beat out losers 161 to 154, with 634 million shares worth S$646.8 million traded.

Among the most active stocks, Allied Technologies rose 0.1 Singapore cent, or 1.3 per cent, to 7.9 Singapore cents with 81.7 million shares traded; and Jiutian Chemical Group gained 0.1 Singapore cent, or 1.4 per cent, to seven Singapore cents, with 30.3 million shares changing hands.

Other active index stocks included SingTel, which was down 0.6 per cent or 2 Singapore cents to S$3.58; and United Overseas Bank, which was up 1.07 per cent or 28 Singapore cents to S$26.36.