You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks enter afternoon session on higher ground; STI at 3,472.7

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 1:14 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,472.7, up 0.2 per cent or 8.42 points on the day as at 1.02pm.

Against the benchmark's level heading into the midday break, the index was up by 0.06 per cent, or 2.01 points.

About 1.27 billion shares worth S$635.3 million in total changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 210 to 146.

Among the most active stocks, Midas rose 1.4 Singapore cents or 8.8 per cent to 17.3 Singapore cents, with 225.7 million shares traded; while QT Vascular rose 0.2 Singapore cent, or 14.3 per cent to 1.6 Singapore cents with 52 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Singtel, which was up two Singapore cents, or 0.6 per cent to S$3.61; and CapitaLand Limited which was up three Singapore cents, or 0.83 per cent to S$3.64.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

BP_SG_040118_48.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Government & Economy

EY calls on Budget 2018 to sharpen Singapore's global competitiveness, stagger any GST increases

Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

Reserve list industrial site at Tuas Bay Close put up for sale

Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: F J Benjamin shares actively traded; prompts SGX query

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening