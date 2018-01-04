Singapore stocks enter afternoon session on higher ground; STI at 3,472.7

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in positive territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,472.7, up 0.2 per cent or 8.42 points on the day as at 1.02pm.

Against the benchmark's level heading into the midday break, the index was up by 0.06 per cent, or 2.01 points.

About 1.27 billion shares worth S$635.3 million in total changed hands. Gainers outnumbered losers 210 to 146.

Among the most active stocks, Midas rose 1.4 Singapore cents or 8.8 per cent to 17.3 Singapore cents, with 225.7 million shares traded; while QT Vascular rose 0.2 Singapore cent, or 14.3 per cent to 1.6 Singapore cents with 52 million shares traded.

Other active index stocks included Singtel, which was up two Singapore cents, or 0.6 per cent to S$3.61; and CapitaLand Limited which was up three Singapore cents, or 0.83 per cent to S$3.64.