Singapore stocks enter Monday afternoon trading on lower ground; STI at 3,507.79

SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Monday afternoon in negative territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,507.79, down 0.12 per cent or 4.35 points on the day as at 1.01pm.

Against the benchmark's level of 3,508.13 heading into the midday break, the index was down marginally by 0.34 point. Losers outnumbered gainers 217 to 116, or about two stocks down for every one up, after 891.7 million shares worth S$449.8 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Noble Group fell 19.0 per cent or S$0.026 to S$0.111 with 20.7 million shares traded. Rowsley gained 2.5 per cent or S$0.003 to S$0.124 with 19.5 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included Singtel, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$3.48; and DBS Group Holdings, down 0.5 per cent or S$0.14 to S$28.11.