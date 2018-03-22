You are here

Singapore stocks enter Thursday afternoon trading on lower ground; STI at 3,498.65

Thu, Mar 22, 2018 - 1:10 PM
SINGAPORE shares resumed trading on Thursday afternoon in negative territory with the Straits Times Index at 3,498.65, down 0.36 per cent or 12.48 points on the day as at 1pm.

Against the benchmark's level of 3,498.62 heading into the midday break, the index was down marginally by 0.03 point. Gainers just outnumbered losers 153 to 138, or about 10 stocks up for every nine down, after 672.7 million shares worth S$446.6 million changed hands.

Among the most heavily traded by volume, Rowsley declined 0.8 per cent or S$0.001 to S$0.126 with 16.6 million shares traded.

Active index stocks included DBS Group Holdings, down 0.3 per cent or S$0.09 to S$28.31; and United Overseas Bank, down 1.0 per cent or S$0.29 to S$28.29.

