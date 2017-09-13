You are here

Singapore stocks finish mixed

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 17:27
TRADING on Wednesday followed closely along the lines of the two previous sessions this week, with prices drifting most of the day.

Unlike Tuesday though, the bias this time was to the downside as the local market once again appeared unimpressed with the "relief rallies" that have lifted Wall Street to consecutive all-time highs on Monday and Tuesday.

So it was that the Straits Times Index ended with a 5.33 point loss at 3,230.36 largely through weakness in DBS and UOB, though the broad market did manage 202 rises versus 194 falls excluding warrants, so the session was more mixed than weak.

Turnover however, amounted to 1.8 billion units worth S$1.1 billion, the highest so far this week.

Western markets have rebounded this week on relief that North Korea did not undertake fresh missile tests to mark its Founder's Day on Monday, and the damage from Hurricane Irma in the US was not as bad as initially feared.

