Singapore stocks finish mixed, STI weighed down by losses in Jardine stable

IN relatively quiet trading, the Straits Times Index (STI) drifted to a 4.25 point loss at 3,213.82. Although volume of 1.8 billion units worth S$1.1 billion bettered Wednesday's S$824.4 million, it was still only just above the industry's unofficial breakeven of S$1 billion. Excluding warrants, there were 215 rises versus 211 falls so trading was more mixed than weak.

Jardine stocks were the STI's biggest losers, led by Jardine Matheson which lost US$1.59 at US$63.65 on volume of 374,600.