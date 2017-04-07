You are here

Home > Stocks

Singapore stocks finish weaker in response to Wall Street's Wednesday reversal

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 17:33
by
sivan@sph.com.sg@RSivanithyBT

21a-15702290 - 14_04_2010 (1).jpg
PHOTO: BT FILE

THE Straits Times Index on Thursday slipped 0.96 of a point to 3,175.59 in weak trading following the sudden jitters on Wall Street on Wednesday when the Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed a 200-point rise to close in the red.

That dramatic reversal was attributed to two developments - US House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan saying that tax reform would be harder than healthcare reform, and release of the Federal Reserve's March Open Markets Committee meeting which suggested three rate hikes may occur in 2017 instead of the anticipated two.

Trading here was relatively subdued as a result of Wall Street's uncertain performance. The Dow futures slipping marginally into the red also kept traders at bay. Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index finished with a 0.5 per cent loss.

Turnover amounted to low 3.1 billion units units worth S$1.03 billion and excluding warrants there were 160 rises versus 325 falls.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening